MWMC staffers call off strike after salary release

Multan, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) employees called off strike on sixth day after salaries release assurance by district administration here on Tuesday.

The staffers were on strike for the last six days for acceptance of their demands including release of salaries of last month.

AC City Abida Fareed held negotiations with the Municipal Employees Union representatives who announced to start work after successful negotiations today.

She informed the protestors that their salaries have been released adding that rest of the demands would be met after approval of MWMC board within 15 days.

When contacted president Ghazi Union, Allah Rukha told APP that Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was organized two years back but its all decisions have not been implemented so far.

He informed that time scale promotion has not been followed by the company whose letter was issued some three years ago.

Besides salary of November, implementation of these were two major demands compelled staffers to go on strike, he stated.