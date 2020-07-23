MWMC start scrapping rain-accumulated silt from roads to avoid dusty atmosphere

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started scrapping silt from roads accumulated due to heavy rainfall to ensure dust-free atmosphere in the city.

Mud soil accumulated on both sides of the dividers of big city roads is being removed. Operation was in progress at Metro bus route, flyovers, Katchery Chowk, Kumharaanwala Chowk, M. A. Jinah road, while a special squad has been deputed to clean road from double Phatak to Chowk Naag Shah, says CEO MWMC Abdul Latif Khan.

Khan said, MWMC want to complete the task well before Eid ul Azha as per instructions from deputy commissioner Amir Khatak.

The CEO said that roads leading to the city were also part of the cleanliness plan and heaps of waste was being lifted from different parts of the city.

Company workers would focus on lifting offal during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and all arrangements are ready to complete the task to the satisfaction of the people.