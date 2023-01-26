UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Awareness Campaign For Tractor Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MWMC starts awareness campaign for tractor drivers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started an awareness campaign for the drivers of tractor trolleys loaded with sand and soil, urging them to cover the trolleys in order to prevent pollution and smog.

Giving a briefing to drivers here on Thursday, Manager Operations Anwar Ul Haq and Sector Officer Mohammad Ejaz instructed them to cover trolleys with tarpaulin or plastic sheets before entering the city in order to prevent pollution and smog caused by the falling sand and soil from the trolleys.

They said that the sand and soil falling on the road caused pollution and created problems for those traveling on foot, bicycle and motorbike.

They said that the cleanliness operation of the company was also being affected by the sand and dust as scraping dust from roads wasted most of the time of MWMC workers.

The Manager Operations instructed the tractor drivers to cover trolleys otherwise a joint operation would be launched by MWMC and city traffic police and strict action would be taken over violations.

