MWMC Starts Checking Of Machinery Fueling, Attendance

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MWMC starts checking of machinery fueling, attendance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started checking of machinery fueling and attendance of workers to ensure swift cleanliness in the city.

The vigilance committees of the company were active at all four zones of the city for checking. Members of vigilance committees were making surprise visits to petrol pump for fuel checking and the working of machinery in the field was also being checked.

On the other hand, the attendance of the workers was also being checked in the field.

The workers have been instructed to present their National Identity Cards at the time of attendance.

The monitoring officers of the operation department were also checking the attendance of the workers at the beginning and end of duty hours.

The movement of vehicles was also being tracked through the portal. The four vigilance committees will submit their report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haq Nawaz Chauhan next week.

