UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Starts Cleanliness At 24 New UCs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

MWMC starts cleanliness at 24 new UCs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on cleanliness mechanism at 24 new Union Councils included in Metropolitan Corporation.

The company has deputed 22 loader rickshaws and 44 sanitary workers force for cleanliness of new areas.

The loader rickshaws were donated to the company by philanthropists due to special efforts of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

A ceremony was held at company workshop to hand over loader rickshaws to the workers.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar distributed the keys of loader rickshaws to sanitary workers.

Speaking on this occasion, MD said that better cleanliness of city of Saints is main target of the company.

He said that loader rickshaws will be introduced in different phases by removing hand carts.

Fakhar said that process to replace old tyres of the vehicles will be started soon.

Related Topics

Multan Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

Costa Rican President receives President of Global ..

11 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 December 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

11 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

11 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.