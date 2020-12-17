MWMC starts cleanliness at 24 new UCs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on cleanliness mechanism at 24 new Union Councils included in Metropolitan Corporation.

The company has deputed 22 loader rickshaws and 44 sanitary workers force for cleanliness of new areas.

The loader rickshaws were donated to the company by philanthropists due to special efforts of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

A ceremony was held at company workshop to hand over loader rickshaws to the workers.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar distributed the keys of loader rickshaws to sanitary workers.

Speaking on this occasion, MD said that better cleanliness of city of Saints is main target of the company.

He said that loader rickshaws will be introduced in different phases by removing hand carts.

Fakhar said that process to replace old tyres of the vehicles will be started soon.