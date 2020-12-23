MWMC starts cleanliness at churches ahead of Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started cleanliness at churches as step for Christmas.

The water sprinkling and lame lighting was also being made at inside and surrounding areas of the churches.

Nishtar Medical University also sought help from MWMC for cleanliness from the hospital, hostels and colony.

The company staff alongwith machinery is busy to lift waste and construction debris from the hospital and colony as 40 ton waste lifted from there so far.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar paid visit to Nishtar hospital to review the cleanliness situation and directed officials to devise cleanliness plan and handover the to hospital administration.

MoU likely to be inked between company and Nishtar hospital regarding cleanliness.

The special cleanliness was underway at Fort Qasim Bagh on the third day Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn - E Alam.

A supervisor and ten sanitary workers were deputed at the shrine for cleanliness.