Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started lifting of garbage from slip roads and plots including densely populated areas and Chowks of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started lifting of garbage from slip roads and plots including densely populated areas and Chowks of the city.

Heavy machinery was being used to clean the garbage dumps at slip roads and Bahawalpur bypass.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited Bahawalpur Bypass to review the cleanliness operation.

On this occasion, Managing Director Waste Management Company, Fakhr-ul-Islam Dogar, gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner on the cleaning operation.

Amir Karim Khan directed to enhance cleanliness teams in densely populated areas to provide relief to the citizens while special focus on cleanliness of road dividers and flyovers.

He ordered the administration to launch cleanliness operations in two shifts around educational institutions and commercial places so that the citizens could see positive change.

