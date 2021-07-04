UrduPoint.com
MWMC Starts Cleanliness Of Main Roads Of City Under Eid Plan

Sun 04th July 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Following the Eid plan, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started the cleanliness of main roads of the city.

As many as 350 sanitary workers squad was remained busy for the cleanliness of the major roads despite Sunday while camps were also set-up by the company administration at various roads for the monitoring of the cleanliness.

The cleanliness of Khanewal road, northern bypass, Bosan road, Airport road, Qasoori chowk, MA Jinnah road was made. The loaders, tractor trollies and other machinery were used for lifting of waste alongside roads.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar paid visit to various roads and checked the cleanliness.

He gave task to operation wing for special cleanliness of all major roads of the city including Vehari road, Bahawalpur road, Sher Shah, Shujabad and others before Eid.

