MWMC starts cleanliness operation to lift sand from procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started special cleanliness operation in the city to lift the sand spread on the routes of Muharram processions.

The company workers remained busy to lift sand from Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Katchehry Road, Kotla Tolay Khan, Daulat Gate, Ali Chowk and Shah Shamas road here on Wednesday.

Mechanical sweepers and front blade tractors were used to remove the sand from the roads and also washed with water by using bousers to completely remove the dust and dirt.

The special cleaning squad has been deployed to lift sand under the directions of CEO Multan Waste Management Company Ameer Hasan to clean the roads from dust and mud.