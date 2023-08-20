Open Menu

MWMC Starts Combing Operation In Residential Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started 'combing operation' for swift cleanliness in residential areas.

Sanitary staff shifted the garbage piles from outside the city while using heavy machinery despite the holiday.

The garbage was completely cleaned from plots and dens under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.

The filth depots were completely eliminated in Nishtar colony, Wahdat colony, Gulgasht, and inner city areas.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi monitored the field cleanliness operation.

CEO said, "The operation will continue until the complete elimination of filth depots from residential areas." The cleanliness operation continued to provide relief to citizens even on holiday. The immediate response was ensured from helpline 1139 to address the complaints regarding cleanliness.

Shahid Yaqub said that a pleasant environment would be provided to the devotees through exemplary cleanliness during Urs.

