MWMC Starts Comprehensive Cleanliness Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a significant move for enhancing cleanliness in city, the Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) has initiated a targeted clean-up operation, focusing on central locations and interior city areas.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to transfer debris and garbage, with a particular emphasis near shrines and thickly populated union councils.

Senior Manager Operations, Faheem Lodhi, led the comprehensive cleaning drive and also organized a walk in the field to reinforce the importance of the initiative.

Despite staffing challenges, the company is committed to collecting over 700 tons of garbage daily from 68 union councils.

In a proactive stance against environmental hazards, an awareness rally combating smog was also arranged by the company's communication wing.

Moreover, legal action, including heavy fines, is being taken against individuals setting garbage on fire.

The company remains steadfast in its mission to maintain a clean environment, even in the face of challenges, Faheem Lodhi added.

