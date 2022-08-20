MWMC starts drive to clean entrance roads of city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started cleaning the entrance roads of the city.

Exemplary cleanliness arrangements were made at Shujaabad road as its scraping from Double Phatak to Chowk Nag Shah was completed. Waste was removed from both sides of the road in Kayanpur area.

Trash was also removed from Muzaffarabad area at Sher Shah road, and the highway leading to the city also beautified.

A thorough cleaning of metro route and all flyovers of the city is also being done. With the forecast of more rains, desilting of open drains had also been started.

Heavy machinery is being used to lift waste from Ameerabad, Hasan Parawana Colony, Sadiqabad and other areas.