MWMC starts implementation of cleanliness action plan for Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation of cleanliness action plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The company workers have started removing garbage from the venues of Majalis and routes of Muharram processions. They were also actively removing mud and liquid waste accumulated on the roads due to rains.

CEO of MWMC Ameer Hassan has directed the operational staff to use phenyl for thorough cleaning and has asked to ensure that the workers were deployed in shifts in all the sectors. He also said that the 15 centres established in the city be made fully operational.

The CEO also directed the deputy manager operations to supervise cleanliness work on the procession routes.