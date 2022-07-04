UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Implementation On Eid Cleaning Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MWMC starts implementation on Eid cleaning plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on Eid cleaning plan by washing main highways and well-known squares of the city.

According to press release issued here Monday, in the first phase, Nishtar Chowk was mechanically swept and washed with water.

Soil was washed from the highways connected to the square including Nishtar Road, District Jail Road, Jamilabad Road and Ghous-ul-Azam Road.

These washing activities would be continued on daily basis till Eid-ul-Azha, it said.

In second phase, washing of Eid Gahs and Jamia Mosques would be done with rose water. Besides, lime lining will be applied to beautify the roads and highways leading to Eid Gahs and Mosques, concluded the statement.

Related Topics

Multan Water Jail Company Road From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.