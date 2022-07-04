MWMC starts implementation on Eid cleaning plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started implementation on Eid cleaning plan by washing main highways and well-known squares of the city.

According to press release issued here Monday, in the first phase, Nishtar Chowk was mechanically swept and washed with water.

Soil was washed from the highways connected to the square including Nishtar Road, District Jail Road, Jamilabad Road and Ghous-ul-Azam Road.

These washing activities would be continued on daily basis till Eid-ul-Azha, it said.

In second phase, washing of Eid Gahs and Jamia Mosques would be done with rose water. Besides, lime lining will be applied to beautify the roads and highways leading to Eid Gahs and Mosques, concluded the statement.