MWMC starts installing bins, containers in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installing dust bins and containers in order to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the main areas of the city, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.

The company has installed the dust bins brought from Karachi outside the various worship places and Eid gahs with special awareness banners on which the slogans of Eid Mubarak and adoption of cleanliness culture were written by the administration.

It is worth mentioning here that the new dust bins were manufactured as per modern ways and the citizens will be able to use it instead of throwing garbage on the roads.

Meanwhile, the company administration has cancelled the holidays of sanitary staff regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr, and control room 1139 would also remain functional for complaints related to cleanliness.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir has assigned a special task to the company to immediately resolve the sanitation and sewage complaints throughout the city during Eid days.

The cleanliness staff removed the garbage piles and dirt deposits around the mosques and also installed awareness banners in the city on Friday despite the holiday.