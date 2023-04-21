UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Installing Bins, Containers In City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MWMC starts installing bins, containers in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started installing dust bins and containers in order to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the main areas of the city, under the directions of Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.

The company has installed the dust bins brought from Karachi outside the various worship places and Eid gahs with special awareness banners on which the slogans of Eid Mubarak and adoption of cleanliness culture were written by the administration.

It is worth mentioning here that the new dust bins were manufactured as per modern ways and the citizens will be able to use it instead of throwing garbage on the roads.

Meanwhile, the company administration has cancelled the holidays of sanitary staff regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr, and control room 1139 would also remain functional for complaints related to cleanliness.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir has assigned a special task to the company to immediately resolve the sanitation and sewage complaints throughout the city during Eid days.

The cleanliness staff removed the garbage piles and dirt deposits around the mosques and also installed awareness banners in the city on Friday despite the holiday.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Holidays Company From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

10 minutes ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

40 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.