MWMC starts legal action on throwing waste on roads

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started legal action against the citizens involved in spreading filth in the city and issued warning notices to various violators here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started legal action against the citizens involved in spreading filth in the city and issued warning notices to various violators here on Thursday.

Talking to journalists here, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Director Local Government Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that no one would be allowed to convert streets into cattle pen.

He said that the cattle pen situated in the city areas were raising as one of major reasons of pollution.

He said that blockage of the road through dumping rubble on it was crime and violators would be treated as per law.

CEO MWMC added that notices have been served to various citizens in which they have been directed to stop violations otherwise FIRs would be registered against them. He urged citizens to cooperate with MWMC in making the city clean and beautiful.