UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Legal Action On Throwing Waste On Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 05:49 PM

MWMC starts legal action on throwing waste on roads

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started legal action against the citizens involved in spreading filth in the city and issued warning notices to various violators here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started legal action against the citizens involved in spreading filth in the city and issued warning notices to various violators here on Thursday.

Talking to journalists here, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Director Local Government Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that no one would be allowed to convert streets into cattle pen.

He said that the cattle pen situated in the city areas were raising as one of major reasons of pollution.

He said that blockage of the road through dumping rubble on it was crime and violators would be treated as per law.

CEO MWMC added that notices have been served to various citizens in which they have been directed to stop violations otherwise FIRs would be registered against them. He urged citizens to cooperate with MWMC in making the city clean and beautiful.

Related Topics

Multan Company Road Peruvian Nuevo Sol Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

2 minutes ago
 IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in ..

IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

17 minutes ago
 Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in A ..

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

30 minutes ago
 PIC performs heart surgery without opening chest

PIC performs heart surgery without opening chest

9 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

9 minutes ago
 Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad inaugurates ..

Commander 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad inaugurates Govt Primary School Darbaila i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.