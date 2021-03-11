UrduPoint.com
MWMC Starts Lifting Municipal Waste Of Nishtar Hospital After Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started lifting municipal waste of Nishtar hospital after signing agreement.

According to official sources of MWMC, the company had signed agreement with Nishtar hospital administration for lifting of municipal waste of residential colonies of Nishtar hospital as per demand.

The hospital will pay Rs 3330 per container to the company while MWMC is bound to lift secondary collection of waste. The hospital sanitary staff will do Primary collection and placed it on fixed place wherefrom the company containers will lift it and brought to the nearby transfer station.

The sources further informed that company is going to sign contracts with metro administration and timber market as the cleanliness services will be provided against charges.

Over 1000 ton waste was being generated daily in the city while about 850 ton waste was being lifted as per company's capacity.

The waste management company is covering 92 urban union councils.

Waste to energy project was also under negotiation as three companies had paid visit to the Habiba Syal landfill site in this regard while one firm has also shown interest in the project, sources said.

The regional landfill site will also be built outside of the city as the existing landfill has been filled and city's waste was being dumped at private landfill site now a days.

The company is striving hard to make city of Saints neat and clean, sources concluded.

