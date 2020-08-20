UrduPoint.com
MWMC Starts Lifting Waste, Debris From Muharram-ul-Haram Procession Routes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:42 PM

MWMC starts lifting waste, debris from Muharram-ul-Haram procession routes

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started lifting waste and debris from Muharram-ul-Haram procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started lifting waste and debris from Muharram-ul-Haram procession routes.

The garbage and debris was being cleared from the procession routes as security purposes under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The cleanliness of Imam Bargahaz and feeder routes has also been started while cleanliness of Imam Bargahaz situated in new Union Councils added in the city's jurisdiction would also be ensured.

The Sanitation staff completed cleanliness of Imam Bargahaz at Qasim Bela and Muzaffarabad area here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cleanliness operation was continued with rapid pace in Suraj Miani area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan directed the all focal persons to keep contact with license holders and processions organizers.

Latif Khan also paid visit to Emergency camps.

APP /sak

