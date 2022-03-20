MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started the process of performance evaluation of it's officials, staff.

In this regard the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has issued roadmap for the workers and management.

Addressing the operational managers and field supervisors of the company, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that any officer or worker whose performance didn't met as per the given roadmap will face the music and zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

He said that weekly worksheet of company staff would be prepared to review their performance.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar directed officials to resolve complaints received on helpline 1139 immediately.

This will not only expedite the process of public service delivery but will also help in evaluating the performance of staff working in complaint center as well as in field, CEO added.

He said that the political and social circles of the city and the business community and citizens have high expectations from the company and every worker of the company would have to come up to the expectations of the people.