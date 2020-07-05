MWMC starts preparations for exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started preparations for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in city on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Chief executive officer MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that out of 500 new handcarts, 100 carts have been reached at company workshop.

The handcarts will be distributed among sanitary workers from this week and ordered to speed up the maintenance work of deteriorated containers.

CEO MWMC expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Sunday in connection with cleanliness preparations for Eid.

Better cleanliness arrangements on this Eid-ul-Adha is our target.

Latif ordered to restore IRIS eye scanner system for attendance of sanitary staff as monthly salary of the staffers is interlinked with this system.

The system will help to check the attendance of workers and to deduct the salary of absent staff.

The company staff was directed to ensure implementation on SOPs regarding COVID-19 and keep social distancing.

The supervisory staff was bound to use face masks and gloves, CEO MWMC concluded.

APP /sak