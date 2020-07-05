UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Starts Preparations For Exemplary Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

MWMC starts preparations for exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started preparations for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in city on the eve of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Chief executive officer MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that out of 500 new handcarts, 100 carts have been reached at company workshop.

The handcarts will be distributed among sanitary workers from this week and ordered to speed up the maintenance work of deteriorated containers.

CEO MWMC expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Sunday in connection with cleanliness preparations for Eid.

Better cleanliness arrangements on this Eid-ul-Adha is our target.

Latif ordered to restore IRIS eye scanner system for attendance of sanitary staff as monthly salary of the staffers is interlinked with this system.

The system will help to check the attendance of workers and to deduct the salary of absent staff.

The company staff was directed to ensure implementation on SOPs regarding COVID-19 and keep social distancing.

The supervisory staff was bound to use face masks and gloves, CEO MWMC concluded.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Company Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

1 hour ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

2 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.