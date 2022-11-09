MWMC starts preparations of grand cleanliness plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started preparations for the grand cleanliness plan in the city of Saints.

According to the plan, the streets, roads and markets of the citizens who shall cooperate with the company in terms of cleanliness, will be declared as model areas.

Dustbins will be installed in the model areas and an ideal sanitation system will be established there while the best performing workers in the model area will be rewarded.

Chairman MWMC Adam Saeed Raan has given the task to Communication Department for preparing a media plan in this regard. On the occasion of the briefing given by the Communication wing here, Chairman Adam Saeed Raan said that funds will be collectecd in the forms of donation from industrial and commercial organizations for the implementation of the grand cleanliness plan and he will also spend money from his own pocket to make the campaign successful.

He said the role of media was very important for any government or organization so the media will be made partner in the grand cleanliness drive.

He directed the Communication wing to prepare a media plan based on awareness about cleanliness in commercial and educational institutions and plan to organize road shows.

Manager Communication Asghar Khan while giving briefing on this occasion ,said that Multan was the center of South Punjab and hub of media. He said that the role of media has always been exemplary in highlighting the problems of South Punjab as well as the City of Saints, Multan.

Manager MIS Imran Khan, Deputy Manager Kiran Khan and Assistant Manager Fareeha Hashmi were present in the briefing.