UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Purchasing New Machinery To Improve Sanitation System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MWMC starts purchasing new machinery to improve sanitation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the process of purchasing new machinery has been started for improving the cleanliness system in the city.

He said that trucks, tractors, and pick-ups were being purchased directly from companies instead of vendors to ensure transparency in the procurement of machinery.

He expressed these views while talking to citizens during a visit to UC 5 to review cleanliness operation and Manager Operations Anwar Haq and Deputy Manager Usman Khurshid were also present.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that Multan was his home town and he wants to contribute to the service of the city by equipping MWMC with new machinery for the sanitation system.

He said that the company neither bought any machinery nor recruited any workers during the last 10 years while waste management companies in other big cities of Punjab have completed the purchase of machinery.

Mr. Dogar said that the arrival of new machinery will bring a revolutionary change in the sanitation system of the city.

He said that the company was following a special cleanliness plan in four union councils every week which yielded excellent results.

He visited Sadat Colony, Korewala, Chah Wains wala, and Al-Ata Colony and inspected the cleanliness operation.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Visit From

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

42 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.