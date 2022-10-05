MWMC starts purchasing new machinery to improve sanitation system

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the process of purchasing new machinery has been started for improving the cleanliness system in the city.

He said that trucks, tractors, and pick-ups were being purchased directly from companies instead of vendors to ensure transparency in the procurement of machinery.

He expressed these views while talking to citizens during a visit to UC 5 to review cleanliness operation and Manager Operations Anwar Haq and Deputy Manager Usman Khurshid were also present.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that Multan was his home town and he wants to contribute to the service of the city by equipping MWMC with new machinery for the sanitation system.

He said that the company neither bought any machinery nor recruited any workers during the last 10 years while waste management companies in other big cities of Punjab have completed the purchase of machinery.

Mr. Dogar said that the arrival of new machinery will bring a revolutionary change in the sanitation system of the city.

He said that the company was following a special cleanliness plan in four union councils every week which yielded excellent results.

He visited Sadat Colony, Korewala, Chah Wains wala, and Al-Ata Colony and inspected the cleanliness operation.