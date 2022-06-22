UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Scrapping To Remove Soil From Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MWMC starts scrapping to remove soil from roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started scrapping to remove soil and dirt accumulated along with dividers and footpaths of roads due to rain.

The accumulated soil is being scraped off from all city roads dividers,footpath and green belts and garbage being removed from the culvert of roads for drainage of stagnant rainy water.

In addition, the cleanliness process at streets and towns of city has also been intensified.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar visited various residential colonies on a motorcycle here on Wednesday.

He visited Jinnah Town, Madina Colony, Awan Town, Waqas Town, Green Town, Gulshan-e-Madina, Salmanabad, Kotla Waris Shah and Siddiqabad, reviewed the cleanliness and talked to the citizens.

He said that the sanitation system of in the city has been integrated despite limited machinery and manpower.

Farooq Dogar said that company was complying on a plan to purchase machinery and increase manpower and legal process was being followed.

He further informed that the cleanliness system of the city would be made exemplary after final approval from various forums regarding infrastructure and human resource.

On the occasion, the citizen expressed their satisfaction over the efforts of the company to bring improvement in cleanliness system.

