MWMC Starts Special Cleanliness Plan For Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started a special cleanliness plan for Sunday to ensure best arrangements on holiday.

In line special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, all possible steps were being ensured for best cleanliness arrangments of the city.

The MWMC workers started cleanliness operation at shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria, Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam and adjacent roads and grassy plots. Cleanliness operation was also continued at shrines of Shah Shams and Baba Talwar Shah.

Workers were also busy in cleanliness at Langar Khana and Panahgah situated near Vehari Chowk while machinery was being used to lift garbage from general bus stand, MWMC sources said.

The Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has directed the company to continue special cleanliness plan at different areas of the city on every Sunday.

