MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, dirt

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has started washing city roads to avert from dust and dirt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has started washing city roads to avert from dust and dirt.

The Katchehry fly over from Chungi No 9 to Pul Mouj Darya, Old Bahawalpur road and Abdali road were washed with water here on Monday.

The scrapping of the dividers of roads located in Dera Adda, Nawan Shehar, Chow Kumharan wala and Chowk Fowara and water sprinkling on busy roads and chowks was also made to stop flying dust.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar paid visit to city and inspected the washing activities.

On this occasion, he said motorbike riders, cycalists and pedestrians used to affected more by dust while travelling on roads.

He said that the company workers were trying to provide dust-free environment to the citizens and hence the process of washing roads and sprinkling of water has been intensified.

Farooq Dogar said that all the deputy managers of the company have been given the task to do special activities on daily basis besides routine cleanliness work and all the four deputy managers have been asked to report daily about their special activities.

He said that it was dire need to work out of the box to make the City of Saints neat and clean and beautiful.