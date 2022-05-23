UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Washing City Roads To Avert From Dust, Dirt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, dirt

Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has started washing city roads to avert from dust and dirt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has started washing city roads to avert from dust and dirt.

The Katchehry fly over from Chungi No 9 to Pul Mouj Darya, Old Bahawalpur road and Abdali road were washed with water here on Monday.

The scrapping of the dividers of roads located in Dera Adda, Nawan Shehar, Chow Kumharan wala and Chowk Fowara and water sprinkling on busy roads and chowks was also made to stop flying dust.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar paid visit to city and inspected the washing activities.

On this occasion, he said motorbike riders, cycalists and pedestrians used to affected more by dust while travelling on roads.

He said that the company workers were trying to provide dust-free environment to the citizens and hence the process of washing roads and sprinkling of water has been intensified.

Farooq Dogar said that all the deputy managers of the company have been given the task to do special activities on daily basis besides routine cleanliness work and all the four deputy managers have been asked to report daily about their special activities.

He said that it was dire need to work out of the box to make the City of Saints neat and clean and beautiful.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company Visit Road Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in B ..

Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in Bannu

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia ..

Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia trade

2 minutes ago
 Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikht ..

Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikhtiar Wali

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

2 minutes ago
 Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

15 minutes ago
 Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of D ..

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of Danger After Murder Attempt - P ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.