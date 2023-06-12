UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Work To Repair Faulty Machinery

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started work to repair faulty machinery in double shifts after Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir directions to keep the machinery ready for major cleanliness operations to be initiated during the upcoming Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started work to repair faulty machinery in double shifts after Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir directions to keep the machinery ready for major cleanliness operations to be initiated during the upcoming Eid ul Azha.

DC has ordered the immediate repair of all off-road machinery, according to an official release issued here Monday. In compliance, the manager workshop Muhammad Hassan has included five more vehicles in the operational fleet of MWMC to join mechanized cleanliness operations.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob has also issued instructions for the repair of trash containers.

"We will make all the machinery functional including vehicles and rickshaws before Eid ul Azha," said CEO ShahidYaqoob. An awareness campaign has also been launched to invite community cooperation, the CEO said addingthat a plan has been finalized to remove remains of sacrificial animals at the union council level.

