MWMC Steps Up Cleanliness Drive Across Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) In a major push to enhance the cleanliness system across the Multan Division, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to implement strict measures. The decision was taken during a high-level performance review meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer Abdul Razzaq Dogar, attended by operational managers and private contractors.

CEO Dogar issued a clear ultimatum to private contractors to achieve "zero waste" targets or face penalties. “Companies failing to improve their performance will be subjected to fines and penalties,” he warned.

Divisional Manager Operations, Anwar-ul-Haq, gave a detailed briefing on the current status of sanitation operations. He highlighted the challenges and progress made, particularly in urban and rural areas.

CEO Dogar emphasized that the Saaf Suthra Punjab initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is directly aimed at providing public relief through better municipal services.

“After outsourcing, improving the sanitation system to meet public expectations remains our top priority,” he stated.

To strengthen field operations, additional workers and new machinery have been deployed throughout the division. Special focus is being placed on rural areas, where strict monitoring is underway to improve sanitation standards.

Dogar further noted that modern systems for waste collection and staff attendance have been introduced across all four districts of the division. He directed field staff to enhance their performance to improve the division’s overall ranking.

The MWMC’s renewed efforts reflect a strong commitment to achieving a cleaner and healthier environment for the citizens of South Punjab.

