MWMC Thoroughly Cleans Polling Stations, Roads After General Elections
Published February 10, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched cleanliness drive at polling stations and thoroughly cleaned it after general elections 2024.
The sanitary staff cleaned trash from the polling stations and lifted waste from the roads of the city.
The debris and election material thrown on roads were lifted through the heavy machinery.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob paid a visit to various areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness operation.
He appreciated the operational staff over ideal cleanliness arrangements during the general elections.
He informed that the company had provided services at central election office and polling stations.
Shahid Yaqoob said that the special staff was deployed at the polling stations to provide relief to the citizens.
He said that the process to clean electioneering advertising material by the candidates has been started in the city.
