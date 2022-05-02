MWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) striving hard to ensure a pleasant environment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) striving hard to ensure a pleasant environment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Cleanliness of city roads, eidgahs, mosques and cemeteries was underway in full swing. The company would start a grand cleanliness operation from early morning in which more than 2000 workers participate.

The company workers will also use 200 vehicles for lifting up garbage from the city while all major roads and squares of the city will be cleaned and lime lined.

In view of Eid prayers, the cleanliness arrangements would be made at 900 mosques and 19 open grounds of the city. Company workers have been given the target to complete cleanliness at all mosques and grounds by 6 am in the morning.

On the second day of Eid, the usual cleanliness operation will remain continued in the city and all the operational staff of the company will be on duty, MWMC sources said.