MWMC To Ensure Exemplary Cleanliness Arrangements During Eid-ul-Adha, Says CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that exemplary cleanliness arrangements would be implemented in Multan during Eid-ul-Adha in line with the Punjab government’s vision of a "Clean and Green Punjab."

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the MWMC office, which included members of civil society and trader representatives, Dogar emphasized that all preparations were in place to ensure a hygienic and pollution-free environment during the festive days.

Dogar stated that private contractors appointed under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative will be responsible for door-to-door collection and proper disposal of sacrificial animal waste. "All union councils in Multan division have been handed over to the private sector for waste management services, and their performance will be strictly monitored during Eid days," he added.

Senior Manager Operations, Anwar-ul-Haq, briefed the attendees on the detailed Eid cleanliness plan and operational strategies by contractors.

The CEO urged citizens to play their part by disposing of animal waste in designated containers and bins. In case of complaints, residents can contact the MWMC helpline at 1139. He also announced that special waste bags will be distributed among citizens to facilitate safe and eco-friendly waste collection.

To ensure efficient operations, micro-level plans had been developed for timely collection across all areas. A special awareness campaign will also be launched to educate the public on cleanliness and responsible waste disposal practices.

Stakeholders present at the meeting shared valuable suggestions for improving the city's sanitation system.

