MWMC to ensure ideal cleanliness on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Shahid Yaqoob said that ideal cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It has been decided to send all machinery and staff into the field while a special clean-up operation has been launched at Eid Gah, cemeteries, parks and shrines.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of company officers here on Wednesday.

Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi gave a detailed briefing on the cleanliness campaign.

Mr Shahid directed officials to pay special focus on the cleanliness of all parks and public places on Eid-ul-Fitr and also give a positive change to citizens by ensuring lime and sprinkling water on roads.

The sanitary staff would perform duties in two shifts and the citizens could register complaints regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr.