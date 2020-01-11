MWMC to hand over motorbikes to sector incharges

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), would be handed over newly purchased 15 motorbikes to sector incharges for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), would be handed over newly purchased 15 motorbikes to sector incharges for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said that the special white colour was painted on motorbikes for identification.

He said that Deputy Commissioner/chairman Multan Waste management company Aamer Khattak would handover the bikes to the sector incharges next week.

He said that the initiative would help cover maximum area of the city to ensure better cleanliness arrangements.

The CEO further said that process to purchase new machinery was also in progress. After procurement of machinery and hiring of sanitary staff, the citizens will observe positive changes regarding cleanliness, he claimed.

He said that company was striving for better cleanliness inthe city with available resources.