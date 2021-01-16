UrduPoint.com
MWMC To Hire 300 Sanitary Workers Through Third Party Soon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

MWMC to hire 300 sanitary workers through third party soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is going to hire 300 sanitary workers through third party soon aimed to cover maximum area and swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Manager Admin and HR MWMC Muhammad Aqeel told APP here on Saturday that the company BoD meeting likely to be held in ongoing month and permission for hiring the sanitary staff will be taken during the meeting.

He said that the sanitary workers will be hired through third party on six months contract which will be extendable on performance basis.

Aqeel said that the applications will be sought from bidders soon in this regard and contract will be awarded to lowest rates firm.

He informed that they had hired 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers through third party first and the staff concerned was stopped from working after end of contract period.

He hoped that hiring of sanitary staff again will help to cover maximum area of the city regarding cleanliness.

It's worth mentioning here that the cleanliness system got disturbed after ending of contract with sanitary workers.

