MWMC to implement e-FOAS system from next week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is going to implement e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) from next week to make the all-filing system paperless.

Manager Admin and Human Resource MWMC Aqeel Ahmad told APP here on Tuesday that the Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) had provided them the software for the paperless system.

He said that PITB has also conducted training sessions for the MWMC IT section and one session is scheduled next week.

He said that the e-FOAS system would be fully implemented in the company from next week and all documentation, and approvals would be through the new system.

He said that the login and password would be provided to each Head of Department (HoD) and the manual system would be shifted to a paperless system like other departments of Punjab.