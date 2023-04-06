Close
MWMC To Impose Fine On Citizens For Littering Streets, Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MWMC to impose fine on citizens for littering streets, shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) will soon introduce a new strategy of imposing fines on citizens for littering the streets or shops with garbage.

Initially, warning notices will be served on violators and a Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on them over violation of rules within three months again.

MWMC Official sources told APP on Thursday that the local government had directed the municipal corporations and waste management companies across the province to implement the orders at the earliest.

The action against the violators would be initiated on the orders of local government authorities in order to make the neat and clean, they added.

The Metropolitan Corporation (MC) has designated enforcement officials while the company didn't appoint the officials so far as they would send the noting with a list of officers to the commissioner for approval.

The 15 sector incharges of the company would likely be given the enforcement powers for imposing fines to the violators while it would be deposited with MC's official account, the sources added.

The waste management company was providing cleanliness services to 68 urban union councils and there were complaints of throwing waste at places that were not approved by the local government or the shopkeepers who threw garbage after the cleanliness by sanitary staff early in the morning.

The sources informed that the company had appealed many times to citizens to handover the waste to workers or throw it into containers or dust bins placed on the fixed stops in the localities.

Likewise, shopkeepers were asked to make cleanliness arrangements while closing their shops at night and put the waste on proper sites so that the staff collects it early in the morning.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that they would start the drive within a couple of days after proper working to ensure swift cleanliness in the city and provide a pleasant environment to Multanites.

