MWMC To Impose Fine On Citizens Over Littering Streets, Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MWMC to impose fine on citizens over littering streets, shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is going to introduce new strategy of imposing fine on citizens for littering the streets or shops with garbage soon.

Initially, the warning notices will be served on violators and Rs 1,000 fine to be imposed on them over violation of rules within three months again.

According to official sources of MWMC, the local government has directed the municipal corporations and waste management companies across the province to get the orders implemented the orders at the earliest.

The action against the violators will be initiated on the orders of local government authorities to make the neat and clean.

The Metropolitan Corporation (MC) has designated enforcement officials while the company didn't appoint the officials so far as they would send the noting with list of officers to Commissioner for approval.

The 15 sector incharges of the company would likely be given the enforcement powers to fine the violators while it would be deposited with MC official account, the sources added.

The waste management company was providing cleanliness services to 68 urban union councils and there were complaints of throwing waste at places which were not approved by the local government or the shopkeepers who threw garbage after the cleanliness by sanitary staff early in the morning.

The sources informed that company has appealed many times to citizens to handover the waste to workers or throw it into containers placed on the fixed stops.

Likewise, shopkeepers were asked to make cleanliness arrangements while closing their shops at night and put the waste on proper sites so that the staff collect it early in the morning.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob confirmed that the drive would be started within a couple of days after proper working to ensure swift cleanliness in city and to provide pleasant environment to Multanites.

