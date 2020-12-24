MWMC to install hospital waste incinerator for generating income

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has planned to install medical waste incinerator for burning of non-recyclable wastes produced by hospitals, veterinary facilities, and medical research facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has planned to install medical waste incinerator for burning of non-recyclable wastes produced by hospitals, veterinary facilities, and medical research facilities.

Managing Director Fakhar ul islam informed about the plan while addressing to meeting of managers and deputy managers organized here Thursday.

The purpose of installation was to hold financial stability and thereby meeting company's potential needs and expenses independently, he said.

"We will definitely charge sizable income from our clients of hospitals and dispensaries " he added.

Furthermore, registration of big educational institutions along with public and private departments would be conducted in order to increase revenue sources of the company, it was said.

The company would adopt growth model of some renowned company instead hiring consultant's services under revenue generation plan, MD maintained.

Managers and workers would be provided opportunities to excel in their career, he said.

He issued order to provide masks and gloves to every company's workers, with holding compulsion as no one would go into the field without adopting precautionary measures.

Fakhar ul Islam said there would two service stations built aimed at improving working and services of vehicles.

He assured of protecting benefits of the company and its workers at every forum through powerful voice.