MWMC to install incinerator plant to dispose-off medical waste safely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Managing Director Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar Saturday said the company would install incinerator plant to get the contracts from public and private hospitals to dispose-off medical waste safely by following health related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said they had started study on the incineration and approval would be taken from the BoD to design incinerator plant for installation into the city. The medical waste would be collected through special containers from the hospitals and later it would be disposed-off safely after incineration process at the plant.

The MWMC MD, while talking to APP here, said there were about 3000 to 4000 hospitals in the city which were registered and Nishtar is the only hospital having the facility of incinerator is installed.

He said the MWMC Manager Operation was given task to asses the generation of medical waste in the city and prepare its regulations so that the incineration plant could be installed as per required capacity for disposal off medical waste.

He said Nishtar hospital has offered to MWMC for secondary waste collection while the workers of the hospital would do Primary collection work.

Meanwhile, the managing director addressing the company workers after inauguration of workers union office said that the workers were asset of the company and their respect must me ensured.

Fakhar said that it was company's target to win the hearts of citizens through better cleanliness.

He said the company would purchase vacuum sweeping vehicles and would get the contract of metro bus while good news about procurement of new machinery and hiring of new workers would be given soon.

He said the company was devising plan to make contract with hospitals, banks, petrol pumps and commercial institutions.

The MD said the company would prepare itself the better-quality wipers, besoms, waste bins and scrappers while outlet would also be opened to sell these items to citizens.

The construction of service station at company's parking yard will be started soon, Dogar concluded.