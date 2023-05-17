UrduPoint.com

MWMC To Install More Dustbins, Containers In City

May 17, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration on Wednesday decided to install more dustbins and containers at different points of the city under the vision to ensure the best cleanliness condition.

Chairing a meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob said that Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir were paying special focus on the cleanliness arrangements in the city. He said that it had been decided to install more dustbins and containers in the city adding that the dustbins of multiple colour would be installed.

He said that the Company had installed 150 containers and 400 dustbins in the city and urged the masses to use these dustbins instead of throwing the garbage on roads. He said that arrangements were being made in advance to ensure cleanliness during the Eid-ul-Azha and said that new operational machinery and loader rickshaws would be added soon in the operational field.

