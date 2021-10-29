UrduPoint.com

MWMC To Launch 'cash The Trash' Project For City's Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:37 AM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is planning to launch 'cash the trash' initiative with an aim to make every nook and corner of the city neat and clean by engaging citizens

Manager Operations MWMC, Dawood Makki told APP here on Friday that company would sign contract with a private firm regarding the project.

They have conducted various meetings and hopefully they will reach at any conclusion soon, he added.

He said that the firm initially would start it at a few areas of the city as pilot project and the programme would be extended further by keeping in view the results of the pilot project.

Manager Operations said that the purpose of the project was to develop habit among kids, as kids will segregate the trash at their homes and called the workers for collecting it.

He said that a mobile app would be established and the staff would respond to only registered people while payment against the trash also be made on the spot.

The private firm would ensure Primary collection of the trash and handed over to the company for secondary collection.

