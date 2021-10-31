MWMC to launch 'Cash the trash' project with cooperation of masses

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was planning to launch 'Cash the trash' initiative with aim to make knock and corner of the city neat & clean by engaging citizens.

According to Manager Operations MWMC, Dawood Makki, company would sign contract with a private firm regarding the project.

"They have conducted various meetings and hopefully they will reach any conclusion soon," he added.

He said that the firm initially would start it at few areas of the city as pilot project and the programme would be extended further by keeping in view the results of the pilot project.

Manager Operations said that the purpose of the project was to develop habit among kids as kids would segregate the trash at their homes and called the workers for collecting it.

He said that a mobile app would be established and the staff would respond to only registered people while payment against the trash also be made on the spot.

The trash including bottles, waste, mirror or etc at least one kilogramme quantity each would be lifted.

The private firm would ensure Primary collection of the trash and handed over to the company for secondary collection.

The initiative would help to improve the cleanliness system of the city further with cooperation of citizens, he concluded.