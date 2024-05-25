MWMC To Launch Grand Cleanliness Operation To Make City Zero Waste Before Eid
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) started initiatives to launch grand cleanliness operation to make the city zero waste before Eid-ul-Azha.
The company administration has decided to send all new machinery into the field for lifting waste from the city.
A meeting led by CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob was held to review cleanliness operation and Eid-ul-Azha.
Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi, Manager Operation Rai Anwar-ul-Haq, Manager HR Muhammad Aqeel and others were present.
A detailed briefing was given on the cleanliness situation and Eid-ul-Adha plan during the meeting.
CEO Shahid Yaqoob directed the deputy managers to further improve the sanitation situation in their areas.
He said that the special cleanliness squad was resolving the complaints in a double shift for public interest.
He said that the company would provide relief to the citizens by ensuring ideal cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.
Mr Shahid said that there would be no compromise on providing facilities to the field staff in view of the extremely hot weather.
He informed that one time operation clean-up would also be done in suburban areas of the city in the public interest.
