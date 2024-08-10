MWMC to launch grand cleanliness operation to mark Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to launch a comprehensive and grand cleanliness operation to mark the Independence Day in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Kabir Khan said that cleanliness operation had been started at all government buildings, shrines, markets and educational institutes while roads were being washed by using latest technical sweepers and heavy machinery in the city. He said that the MWMC had set up a special camp at shrine of Hazrat Bahuddin Zakariya in connection with the upcoming annual Urs while control room had also been set up in the city to resolve public complaints on priority.

The CEO MWMC maintained that during the Urs celebrations, the staff of the company would ensure cleanliness of shrine and surrounded areas round the clock. He said that MWMC would give a gift in shape of best cleanliness of the city to the citizens on the Independence Day.

He said that special tribute would also be paid to the sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company on Independence Day.