MWMC to launch special drive for graveyards cleanliness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to launch a special campaign to clean the graveyards of the city of saints (Multan).

CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan has approved the grand cleanliness plan in this regard.

The campaign to clean the cemeteries will be launched from August 15.

Approval of cleanliness plan was given during the review meeting presided over by CEO Ameer Hassan here on Saturday.

Manager Operations Anwar-Ul-Haq and officers from all sectors of the city participated in the meeting.

CEO Ameer Hassan, while addressing the meeting, said that the islam taught us the lesson to respect graves and cemeteries.

He directed the operational staff to start special operation for cleaning of cemeteries and all waste and garbage be removed from the graveyards.

He also issued instructions to place containers near the graveyards.

Ameer Hassan instructed the monitoring staff to launch an awareness campaign for counselling of citizen involved in throwing garbage in graveyards.

The cleanliness arrangements in connection with the Independence Day were also reviewed in the meeting.