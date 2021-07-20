UrduPoint.com
MWMC To Lift 15,000 Ton Sacrificial Animal Waste During Eid

Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:17 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has set target of lifting 15,000 ton sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has set target of lifting 15,000 ton sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Adha.

Giving briefing to media persons about Eid plan, Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the operational plan for Eid has been completed. The rental machinery and procurement of all necessary items has also been made.

The city has been divided into 14 sectors for better monitoring and control regarding cleanliness on Eid.

Dogar said that the Eid operational plan would continue till lifting of last sacrificial animals waste in the city during three days.

The complaint cell of the company was made operational and citizens could contact on 1139.

The rose essence, finayl and liming arrangements were made to provide pleasant and pollution free environment to citizens on happy occasion of EidHe urged citizens to hand over the sacrificial animals waste to sanitary workers by putting into plastic bags.

