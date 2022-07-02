MWMC to lift 16,000 ton sacrificial animal waste during Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has set target to dispose off 16,000 ton sacrificial animal offal during Eid-ul-Azha.

The company has finalized preparations for grand cleanliness in the city on three days of Eid.

In the last Eid, 13,883 tons of animal waste was disposed off. More than 2,500 company workers would take part in the Eid cleanliness operation, said CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar while giving briefing to Secretary Local Government Punjab via video link.

He said that a total of 722 vehicles were being taken on rent for Eid operation. 264 vehicles would be rented for the first day of Eid while the same number of vehicles for the second day and 194 vehicles for the third day.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that 135 heavy vehicles and 88 loader rickshaws of the company would also take part in the Eid cleanliness operation while 25 officers would monitor the Eid operation.

15 public awareness camps would be established while 16 temporary collection points also be set up in the city to collect the offal of sacrificial animals, he said, adding that special cleanliness arrangements would be made for 16 collective slaughter places in the city.

The CEO said that the process of purchasing rose essence, phenyl and liming had been done to make the environment free from pollution.

The Eid operation would start daily at 7 a.m. and would continue till 7 p.m., he added.

The company workers would be served with lunch in the field, Dogar said, adding that the company's complaint center would remain open during Eid operation hours to register the public complaints on 1139.

Citizens could also send their complaints regarding cleanliness on WhatsApp number 0305-9215555.

Company Secretary Kabir Khan,Chief Interal Auditor Asif Tahir, Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Fahim Khan Lodhi, Anwar-ul-Haq, Imran Khan and Deputy Manager Asad Khurshid were also present on the occasion.