MWMC To Place 400 Skips Outside Schools

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is going to place 400 skips outside schools in connection with arrangements to keep the city clean.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar told APP here on Sunday that the initiative was being taken under the directions of chairman of the company and Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

He said the process to hire new sanitary staff and machinery was under way and added that all possible steps were being taken to make the city neat and clean.

He urged citizens and traders to dump waste and garbage on proper places. He said a special cell had been constituted to inspect schools and impose fine in case of any violation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

