MWMC To Procure New Machinery For Swift Cleanliness In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar, on Wednesday said that work on a plan to equip company with new machinery was underway to make the cleanliness system of City of Saints exemplary

He said that the case has been sent to procurement committee for final approval to procure 140 new vehicles.

MD MWMC expressed these views while talking about the purchase of new machinery.

He said that company board of Directors has approved the budget for procurement of new machinery.

MD said that purchase of new machinery was essential to improve the cleanliness in the city.

The new machinery included tractors, dumpers, mini tippers and other vehicles, he added.

Dogar said that the company's existed machinery has completed its natural life and MWMC has to spend huge amount annually on the repair whereas on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, MWMC used to spend million of rupees for renting vehicles.

He said that purchase of new vehicles would reduce expenses for repairing of machinery.

He said that the tendering process in MWMC has been made very transparent and unlike in the past, regular tender documents were issued to the contractors.

