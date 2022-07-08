UrduPoint.com

MWMC To Provide Plastic Bags To Masses Under Cleanliness Plan

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MWMC to provide plastic bags to masses under cleanliness plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to provide plastic bags to citizens for collection of offal and remaining of sacrificial animals during the cleanliness operation on Eid days.

The company has also launched a special awareness campaign regarding collection and disposal of remaining, Communication Officer of MWMC Fareeha Zahra Hashmi said on Friday.

She said that citizens would be asked to put offal and remaining of sacrificial animals in these plastic bags which would be collection by the MWMC officials during door to door visit.

He urged masses to put these bags into nearby garbage containers if the officials failed to visit their home. He said that the company has set up 15 awareness camps from where the citizens could collect plastic bags while it would also be distributed at every union council.

The MWMC has issued a whatsapp number 0305-9215555 asking masses to upload pictures of garbage and remaining in any area of the city and urged the masses to get their complaints registered through helpline 1139, Fareeha said.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

24 minutes ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

53 minutes ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

58 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.