MWMC to provide plastic bags to masses under cleanliness plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to provide plastic bags to citizens for collection of offal and remaining of sacrificial animals during the cleanliness operation on Eid days.

The company has also launched a special awareness campaign regarding collection and disposal of remaining, Communication Officer of MWMC Fareeha Zahra Hashmi said on Friday.

She said that citizens would be asked to put offal and remaining of sacrificial animals in these plastic bags which would be collection by the MWMC officials during door to door visit.

He urged masses to put these bags into nearby garbage containers if the officials failed to visit their home. He said that the company has set up 15 awareness camps from where the citizens could collect plastic bags while it would also be distributed at every union council.

The MWMC has issued a whatsapp number 0305-9215555 asking masses to upload pictures of garbage and remaining in any area of the city and urged the masses to get their complaints registered through helpline 1139, Fareeha said.