MWMC To Purchase New Machinery With Over Rs 266m: CEO MWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MWMC to purchase new machinery with over Rs 266m: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that arrangements have been finalized to purchase new machinery with funds of over Rs 266 million for bringing improvement in performance of the department.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the CEO MWMC said that procurement committee of the company has approved the purchase of new machinery including mini dumpers, road washers, heavy loaders and tractors. He said that the case would be sent to company's board for seeking final approval in the current month. He said that latest heavy machinery and manpower was need of the hour to bring more improvement in the performance of the company.

Dogar said that the city generate 1285 ton waste daily while the company lifting 850 ton waste daily as per the capacity of the company adding that the remaining waste was being lifted through a special operation every week.

He pointed that the city has over 2.5 million population while the Multan Waste Management Company has work force of only 1973 officials. He said that work force of 2570 officials was needed to face the challenge of keeping city clean. He said that a total of 13,789 streets of the city were being cleaned by the company on daily basis.

The CEO lauded the performance of sanitary workers and said that they are the real hero of the company.

He said that numbers of board of directors of the company were completed and the company has formed four different committees of the board of directors to monitor performance of the company and to bring improvement in performance.

He said that the garbage on roads and streets was a challenge for the company and services of building inspectors of Municipal Corporation have been hired for legal action against the people involved in throwing garbage on roads.

